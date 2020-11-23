(Bloomberg) -- As many as 4,000 fans will be allowed to attend an outdoor sports event in the lowest-risk parts of England when the current national lockdown finishes on Dec. 2, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday.

The government’s new rules will give hope to soccer fans who haven’t been able to watch their teams play in person since the pandemic began, with many smaller clubs facing financial difficulties.

The initiative will allow as many as 4,000 fans in “tier one” areas in outdoors sports venues and events stadiums, and 2,000 fans in “tier two” areas. In both tiers one and two, the crowd is also limited to 50% of the venue’s maximum capacity. In those tiers, there will be a limit of 1,000 people at indoors venues, or 50% of capacity.

No live spectators will be allowed at all in “tier three” regions, where the restrictions are toughest, the prime minister said.

Johnson laid out his government’s plans for tiered restrictions in a statement about the matter to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon. MPs will vote on the new restrictions later this week.

The tiers will be tougher than those in force in England before it started a month-long lockdown for November, but will ease briefly for the holiday season.

