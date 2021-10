(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings said it has appointed Houlihan Lokey (China) Ltd. as its financial adviser to assess its capital structure, evaluate its liquidity and explore all feasible solutions to ease the current liquidity issue.

Fantasia has also appointed Sidley Austin as its legal adviser, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

The appointments come after Fantasia said it missed a payment on 2021 notes due Oct. 4.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.