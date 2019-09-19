(Bloomberg) -- We’re only three weeks into the NFL season, and we’re already without three possible future Hall of Fame quarterbacks for the foreseeable future. Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees are out due to injury, and Eli Manning has been benched.

The new Giants starting signal caller, Daniel Jones, definitely has fantasy value. The Giants defense is one of the weakest in the league, so Jones will probably be passing and running to keep up.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Patriots haven’t given up a touchdown since last year’s AFC Championship game. That’s right, including the Super Bowl, the Pats have given up just 6 points in their last 3 games. It should be more of the same this week when New England hosts the Jets.

Before we get to our Week 3 Fantasy Value selections, let’s recap Week 2. Reminder: we’re not picking obvious FAANG Stocks of Fantasy. The picks are based on a PPR (points per reception) league.

Bulls:

Baker Mayfield: 325 yards passing, 1 TD

Jared Goff: 283 yards passing, 2 total TDs

Derrick Henry: 93 total yards, 1 TD

Sony Michel: 85 yards rushing, 1 TD

Josh Jacobs: 99 Yards rushing

Calvin Ridley: 8 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD

Cooper Kupp: 5 catches, 120 yards

Bears:

OJ Howard: 0 catches, 0 yards

Low Volatility:

Mark Ingram: 77 total yards

Week 3 Value Picks

QB Daniel Jones: I’ll take the bait. Expect a high scoring game against the Bucs and for the new Giants quarterback to throw the ball a lot to catch up. He’s very mobile, so also look for him to run as much as 50 yards on the ground with a possible score.

QB: Kirk Cousins: The Vikings quarterback has been a major disappointment this year, but he should throw for a couple of touchdowns against the Raiders at home.

RB: Peyton Barber: He’s emerged as the lead running back for the Bucs. Pencil him in for close to 100 yards and a score.

RB: Frank Gore: Gore should receive the bulk of the carries against the porous Bengals defense with back up Devin Singletary banged up.

RB: Marlon Mack: The Colts host the Falcons, who aren’t a very good road team. Mack will lead the Colts to victory.

WR: Mike Evans: The star wide receiver hasn’t pleased fantasy owners this year, but that should change this week against the Giants.

WR: Nelson Agholor: One of the few healthy wide receivers for the Eagles should receive targets as the Lions look to take away tight end Zach Ertz.

TE: Darren Waller: The Raiders will fall behind quickly against the Vikings. Look for the tight end to get a lot of targets.

