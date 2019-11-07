(Bloomberg) -- It’s no wonder why President Donald Trump is moving out of New York. The football teams are taxing on their fans. And guess what? They play each other this week.

That’s right: The 1-7 Jets are hosting the 2-7 Giants. Their records are almost identical over the last two and a half seasons. The Giants are 10-31 while the Jets sport a 10-30 record. Still, both squads have viable fantasy options this week. Saquon Barkley is a must start as usual. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, going up against a Giants defense that gave up six touchdown passes the past two weeks, is also an option if you need a passer.

Before we get to our Week 10 selections, lets recap last week’s plays. A reminder: We look for value picks, not the obvious FAANG Stocks of Fantasy, like Christian McCaffrey. The picks are based on a points per reception league.

Bulls

Jimmy Garoppolo: 317 yards passing, 4 TDs

Kirk Cousins: 220 yards passing, 3 TDs

Devin Singletary: 140 totals yards, 1 TD

Le’Veon Bell: 8 catches, 121 total yards

Phillip Lindsay: 92 yards rushing, 1 TD

Tyler Lockett: 13 catches, 152 yards, 2 TDs

Bears

T.J. Hockenson: 3 catches, 56 yards

Low Volatility

Michael Gallup: 2 catches, 33 yards, 1TD

Kyle Rudolph: 3 catches, 23 yards, 1TD

Week 10 Value Picks

QB: Sam Darnold: His team is in disarray, but let’s give the Jets QB one more chance against the weak Giants secondary.

QB: Philip Rivers: The Chargers quarterback should come out throwing against the Raiders, who have the worst pass defense in the league.

RB: Marlon Mack: The Colts may start their backup quarterback, plus they get the Dolphins at home. Expect a ground and pound gameplan.

RB: Derrick Henry: The Titans host the Chiefs, who are fourth worst against the run in the league.

RB: Kalen Ballage: Not many other choices in the Dolphins backfield with Mark Walton suspended.

RB: Gus Edwards: Here’s a hunch play. The Ravens may have a big lead against the Bengals, who are the worst against the run in the NFL. Edwards could get a lot of second half carries.

WR: Christian Kirk: The Cardinals wide receiver faces a Tampa defense that is second worst in the league against the pass.

WR: Chris Godwin: The Bucs receiver has cooled down a bit lately with teammate Mike Evans lighting up the fantasy scoreboard. Expect a bounce back game against the Cardinals.

WR: Taylor Gabriel: The Bears speedster gets the Lions, the third worst pass defense in the league.

TE: Chris Herndon: The Jets tight end has been out all year, and could get a score against the Giants.

TE: Jimmy Graham: The Packers look to rebound after a dismal performance last week. Look for a score from the big tight end.

To contact the reporter on this story: Richard Trueman in New York at rtrueman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Brandon Kochkodin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.