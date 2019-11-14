(Bloomberg) -- As we approach Week 11 of the NFL season, it’s time to start prepping for the fantasy playoffs. In most leagues, they begin in Week 14 and culminate with a championship game in Week 16. With that in mind, here are some teams with fantasy friendly schedules heading into the playoffs:

Patriots: Chiefs, Bengals, Bills. Running back Sony Michel is worth targeting in a trade if you don’t already own him. He probably won’t cost much and Cincinnati and Kansas City have the two worst rushing defenses so far this year.

Eagles: Giants, Redskins and Cowboys. Carson Wentz has been a fantasy disappointment this year but could have big games against New York and Washington.

Browns: Bengals, Cardinals, Ravens. If Wentz has been a disappointment, Baker Mayfield has been a disaster. The former Heisman Trophy winner is averaging fewer points per game than castoff QB Ryan Tannehill. Mayfield will have a chance to end on a high note with two great matchups against Cincinnati and Arizona.

Here are a few widely owned players that I think are primed for big games:

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas of the Saints get to pick on the lowly Tampa Bay pass defense.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs goes up against the NFL’s worst rush defense in the Bengals.

The Cowboys Dak Prescott faces a withering Detroit Lions team.

Before we get to our Week 11 value picks, let’s recap last week’s plays. The picks are based on a points per reception league.

Bulls

Derrick Henry: 23 carries, 188 yards, 2 TDs

Christian Kirk: 6 catches, 138 yards, 3 TDs

Sam Darnold: 255 total yards, 2 TDs

Taylor Gabriel: 4 catches, 39 yards, 1 TD

Low Volatility

Marlon Mack: 19 carries, 74 yards

Chris Godwin: 6 catches, 74 yards

Jimmy Graham: 2 catches, 59 yards

Bears

Philip Rivers: 207 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Kalen Ballage: 20 carries, 43 yards

Gus Edwards: 4 carries, 17 yards

Chris Herndon: 1 catch, 7 yards

Week 11 Value Picks

QB: Ryan Finley: He may be a stretch playing a quarterback on the worst team in the NFL. But the Bengals should have to throw to catch up and the Raiders are the third worst against the pass in the league.

QB: Philip Rivers: This should be a high-scoring game against the Chiefs.

RB: James White: Expect Tom Brady to throw to his backfield mate a ton because the Eagles are fourth best against the run in the NFL.

RB: Tevin Coleman: The 49ers get the Cardinals at home and his fellow running back Matt Breida is banged up.

RB: Brian Hill: The Falcons running back gets the call for injured Devonta Freeman. The Panthers are fourth worst against the run in the league.

WR: Ted Ginn Jr.: Teammate Michael Thomas is a must play. But the Saints wide receiver could get a long TD against Tampa Bay, which has the worst pass defense in the league.

WR: Chris Godwin: Tampa will have to put up points to keep up with the Saints in this one. The wide receiver has under performed after a red-hot start. Watch for a big game.

WR: Tyler Boyd: I picked his quarterback. So I might as well pick the Bengals leading receiver.

WR: Michael Gallup: The Lions are 28th in the league against the pass.

TE: Greg Olsen: He’s coming off a big game against Green Bay. Looking for continued success against a Falcons defense that has been middle of the pack against tight ends this season.

