(Bloomberg) -- Teams have finally figured out a way to limit the high flying Kansas City Chiefs from lighting up the regular and fantasy scoreboards: Keep them off the field. The Chiefs had the ball for just over 20 minutes in last week’s loss to the Houston Texans. In fact, the Chiefs have given up an average of 186 yards per game on the ground over their last three games -- third worst in the league over that stretch -- as teams look to control the clock. That figures into one of my value plays for the week.

Before, we get to our Week 7 selections, lets recap last week’s plays. A reminder: We look for value picks, not the obvious FAANG Stocks of Fantasy, like Patrick Mahomes. The picks are based on a points per reception league.

Bulls

Kyler Murray: 372 total yards, 3 TDs

Stefon Diggs: 7 catches, 167 yards, 3 TDs

Austin Hooper: 8 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD

Golden Tate: 6 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD

Curtis Samuel: 78 totals yards, 2 TDs

Adrian Peterson: 136 total yards

Sony Michel: 113 total yards

Kyle Allen: 230 totals yards, 2 TDs

Mark Ingram: 74 total yards, 1 TD

Bears

None

Low Volatility

Larry Fitzgerald: 6 catches, 69 yards

Duke Johnson: 54 totals yards, 1 TD

Week 7 Value Plays

QB Daniel Jones: The Giants quarterback plays an Arizona defense that was torched for more than 350 yards and four touchdowns last week and is third worst against the pass in the NFL.

RB: Phillip Lindsay: Teams are running the ball to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. Expect the Broncos to do the same against the Chiefs.

RB: Frank Gore: The Bills will also try to pound the ball. They’re hosting the lowly Dolphins, who Gore played for last season.

RB: Derrick Henry: The Titans are changing their quarterback to spark the offense. Still, their bread and butter is Henry and the ground game.

WR: Michael Gallup: The way to beat the Eagles is through the air. Couple that with his fellow Cowboys wideout, Amari Cooper, being injured and Gallup may have a big night.

WR: Jamison Crowder: In the two games his quarterback Sam Darnold has been healthy, Crowder has 20 catches for almost 200 yards.

WR: Tyler Lockett: His quarterback Russell Wilson may be the MVP of the league so far, meaning you should like Lockett against the Ravens.

WR: Larry Fitzgerald: The Cardinals-Giants game features the second and third worst pass defenses in the league.

TE: Mark Andrews: Lamar Jackson’s favorite target could have a big game against the Seahawks.

TE: Gerald Everett: It should be a high scoring game against the Falcons, and the Rams tight end will probably be targeted often.

To contact the reporter on this story: Richard Trueman in New York at rtrueman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Brandon Kochkodin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.