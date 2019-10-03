(Bloomberg) -- We’re at the end of the first quarter of this NFL season and, as usual, there have been plenty of surprises to keep the fantasy fanboys on the edge of their seats. Lamar Jackson is the top rated quarterback. Austin Ekeler has the second most points for running backs. Cooper Kupp is second among wide receiver in points scored. Of course, we’ve seen a rash of injuries, with Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Tyreek Hill all missing significant time.

Before we get to our Week 5 selections, let’s recap last week’s picks. Reminder: We look for value plays, not the obvious FAANG Stocks of Fantasy, like Patrick Mahomes. The picks are based on a points per reception league.

Bulls

Chris Godwin: 12 catches, 172 yards, 2 TDs

Wayne Gallman: 6 catches, 118 total yards, 2 TDs

Kerryon Johnson: 157 total yards

Chris Carson: 145 total yards

Will Dissly: 7 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD

Bears

Chris Thompson: 4 catches, 60 total yards

Marlon Mack: 39 yards rushing

Tyler Boyd: 3 catches, 33 yards

Delanie Walker: 1 catch, 4 yards

Low Volatility

Kyler Murray: 268 total yards, 1 TD

Daniel Jones: 258 totals yards, 1 TD

Didn’t Play

Terry McLaurin

Week 5 Value Plays

QB: Jacoby Brissett: The Colts are going to have to throw to keep up with the high-scoring Chiefs. Looking for a lot of points in this one.

QB: Kyler Murray: Going to give one more shot to the rookie Arizona quarterback. Look for a few scores against the porous Bengals defense.

RB: Joe Mixon: The Bengals were embarrassed on Monday Night Football. Looking for Cincinnati to try to pound the ball against the Cardinals.

RB: Sony Michel: The Patriots should wallop the Redskins. No need to throw when you are up 4 touchdowns.

RB: Chris Thompson: When Washington falls behind a few scores, they’ll be dumping the ball off to their pass-catching running back.

WR: Larry Fitzgerald: Look for a high scoring game against the Bengals. Watch Kyler Murray’s favorite wide receiver.

WR: Adam Thielen: He called out his quarterback Kirk Cousins last week, so look for the Vikings wide receiver to get some extra targets. Plus, the Giants defense isn’t as good as it looked last week against Washington.

WR: Tyler Lockett: His quarterback, Russell Wilson, has put up a solid season. It might be a high scoring game against the Rams.

TE: Jack Doyle: The Colts are going to have to throw to keep up with Kansas City. Expect a lot of targets for Doyle.

To contact the reporter on this story: Richard Trueman in New York at rtrueman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Brandon Kochkodin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.