(Bloomberg) -- Fantasy sports leagues that award prizes to participants are sufficiently skill-based that they aren’t banned under New York’s anti-gambling laws, the state’s high court ruled.

The decision Tuesday comes after a lower court ruled that a 2016 law allowing daily fantasy sports contests was unconstitutional. The state had appealed.

“Today, we clarify that the historic prohibition on ‘gambling’” in the New York Constitution “does not encompass skill-based competitions in which participants who exercise substantial influence over the outcome of the contest are awarded predetermined fixed prizes by a neutral operator,” the court wrote.

