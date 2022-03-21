(Bloomberg) -- Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is steadily climbing in polls in an election dominated so far by right-wing candidates.

An Ipsos poll released on Monday gives Melenchon 14% of voting intentions in the first round on April 10, confirming a trend seen in other surveys, and placing him third after incumbent Emmanuel Macron and nationalist Marine Le Pen. He’s ahead of ultra-right polemicist Eric Zemmour and conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse. Macron is leading all polls.

Left-leaning voters appear to be increasingly tempted to vote for Melenchon for strategic reasons. If they all decided to do this, he could be polling at around 25%. But that end of the political spectrum is particularly fractured, with an array of parties competing against each other, including the greens and the Socialists.

So to make it to the runoff, and secure the second spot after Macron, Melenchon has just three weeks to win over center-left liberals who back his rivals. The 70-year-old might have a hard time doing that, especially given his past ambiguous positions on Russia.

Melenchon’s team argue that if he does end up in the runoff, the focus of the presidential debate will shift from immigration and security to inequality and climate change.

That could make winning harder for Macron -- his environmental track record has been criticized and he has tacked to the right on a range of issues despite the state’s largesse during the Covid pandemic.

Last time around, in 2017, Melenchon got a surge of support late in the race, though he still fell 618,540 votes short of the total he needed to make it to the final round.

