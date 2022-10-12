(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s nationalist EKRE party is surging in public polls, posing a potential challenge to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s grip on power in the Baltic nation ahead of parliamentary elections in March.

The euro-skeptic and anti-immigrant party has narrowed the gap with Kallas, the 45-year-old daughter of former prime minister and European Commissioner Siim Kallas, who has seen her own popularity soar as a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Her Reform party remained in the lead with 31% support, according to an Oct. 4-10 Norstat poll published on Wednesday. EKRE climbed to to 27%, however, an increase of eight percentage points since the last survey was taken in July.

Led by former Finance Minister Martin Helme, EKRE was a junior partner in government from 2019 to 2021. At the time, Helme marked the occasion of taking his oath of office by flashing a white supremacist hand signal. Helme’s father, senior party member Mart Helme, quit as a minister in 2020 after questioning US President Joe Biden’s election victory that year.

Kallas, whose current coalition includes Estonia’s Social Democrats and the conservative Fatherland party, has ruled out a future coalition with EKRE. Although EKRE is also supportive of Ukraine’s fight against Russia, Kallas has said the far-right party would jeopardize Estonia’s image and international partnerships.

The Norstat poll had a margin of error of 1.4%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.