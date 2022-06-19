(Bloomberg) -- The far-right won a record result in France’s legislative elections on Sunday, a milestone in Marine Le Pen’s effort to bring the National Rally party to the center of French politics.

The RN, as it’s known, took 89 seats in the 577-seat parliament, according to a final tally of ballots released by the Interior Ministry.

That’s fewer than either the group of parties supporting recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron, which maintains its position as the biggest bloc with 245 seats, or the left-wing alliance clustered around Jean-Luc Melenchon called Nupes that got the second-largest total with 131.

But the RN’s gains should give it a formal legislative status for only the second time since the 1980s. That would allow it to influence committees and get a designated amount of floor time to air its views. More lawmakers also means millions of euros of public funding for a party that has been struggling financially.

Le Pen, who lost to Macron in April’s presidential ballot, immediately tried to position her party in opposition both to the president and to Melenchon and the far-left: “We will be a firm opposition, without connivance, but responsible and respectful of institutions,” she said in a brief speech.

Ipsos pollster Mathieu Gallard attributed the National Rally’s surge to Nupes supporters not rallying around Macron in runoffs involving National Rally candidates.

The far-right has made astonishing inroads over the past 20 years in France, winning local and regional elections, seats in Senate and the European parliament. Le Pen may have lost her third bid for the country’s top job in April, but the far-right got its highest vote total since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958, and its ideas -- and at times rhetoric -- permeate mainstream politics.

Le Pen’s efforts to bring the party into the mainstream began in earnest when she took over her party’s leadership in 2011 from her father — a former paratrooper accused of Anti-Semitism and torturing Algerians during the war of independence. She’s glossed over the movement’s toxic past, and focused on pocketbook issues instead of immigration and race.

“It’s not Nupes that’s won -- and we can hear Mr. Melenchon’s disappointment in his voice,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on France 2 television, calling the election outcome also disappointing for Macron’s supporters. “It’s the National Rally that has very significantly improved its results this evening.”

