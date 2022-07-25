(Bloomberg) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is pushing back the start of production and deliveries of its long-awaited debut vehicle to the “third or fourth quarter of 2022,” and says it needs additional capital to pull off the launch.

The Los Angeles-based electric vehicle startup, which went public in a July 2021 merger with a blank-check company, had previously said it planned to launch the battery-powered SUV as soon as this month.

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future once promised to start making and selling the so-called FF91 SUV as early as 2018, but it has been forced to postpone delivery of its first mass market vehicles several times.

“The company needs additional cash to commercially launch the FF 91, and is currently seeking to raise additional capital to fund its operations through December 31, 2022,” it said Monday in a filing.

Shares of the company traded up 3.5% to $2.38 as of 4:50 p.m. in New York after closing down 12%. The stock has fallen about 57% this year through Monday’s close.

