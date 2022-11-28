(Bloomberg) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is replacing CEO Carsten Breitfeld amid an overhaul of the company’s board of directors.

The Los Angeles-based EV startup said in a filing Monday that its board voted Nov. 26 to remove Breitfeld, a former BMW executive, from his post and replace him with Xuefeng Chen, who currently leads Faraday’s China division. The board has asked Breitfeld to resign following a “comprehensive evaluation of the performance of the company since it went public in July 2021,” the company said. Breitfeld didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Breitfeld’s ouster comes after a months-long battle between the company and its largest shareholders, including a group associated with founder Jia Yueting.

Read more: Chinese tycoon spent 8 years, $3 billion on EV that went unbuilt

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.