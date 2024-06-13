(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s presidential campaign raised $2.5 million at a London fundraiser, where the candidate was absent, but other allies including British politician Nigel Farage and hedge fund founder Scott Bessent made appearances, according to a person familiar with the event.

The fundraiser, held Wednesday at the Chelsea home of model Holly Valance, where an invitation listed tickets for as much as $100,000 per couple, featured speeches from Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, said the person familiar, who requested anonymity to discuss details of the private gathering.

Farage, the Brexit-campaigner who announced his return to UK politics last week, has been on the campaign circuit for Trump, traveling to Iowa before the caucuses in January. As a UK citizen, Farage isn’t allowed to financially contribute to Trump, but can publicly express support.

Farage is standing in the July 4 UK election as a candidate for the right-wing Reform UK. Farage had previously said he’d stay out of the UK race to concentrate on helping Trump’s US presidential campaign, only to reverse himself days later.

Former ambassadors during Trump’s tenure were also in attendance, including Duke Buchan, George Glass and Richard Grenell. Boxer Derek Chisora, sporting a hat with Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” was also spotted entering the fundraiser.

Earlier: Trump With Nigel Farage in Tow Asks Iowans to Brave Cold

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick were also listed with Bessent as co-hosts on the fundraiser invitation but weren’t present. Bessent’s name has been floated as a potential Treasury secretary if Trump were to win a second term.

Campaign finance laws prohibit non-US citizens from contributing to federal elections, but Americans living abroad are allowed to raise money and donate.

Trump has been on a fundraising bonanza since a New York jury convicted him of falsifying business records on May 30, with recent events in Silicon Valley and Las Vegas. The campaign has raised $115 million since the guilty verdict, according to a person familiar.

--With assistance from Jonathan Browning and Stephanie Lai.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.