(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will seek to capitalize on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage’s announcement he won’t contest seats won by the Conservatives in 2017. The prime minister will now be free to concentrate on winning opposition held districts.

Johnson will chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Tuesday to discuss flooding in northern England after opposition parties accused him of dragging his feet. The Tories will need to pick up seats in the north if they are to win a majority in Parliament.

Coming up:

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid will renew attacks on Labour’s spending plans with a claim that their tax rises will amount to 2,400 pounds ($3,087) per person. Labour, which hasn’t yet announced its plans, dismissed the estimate as “fake news.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will speak in Blackpool, northwest England, at 11 a.m. as his campaign focuses on skills and training.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will announce a 5 billion pound fund for flood defenses on a visit to inundated areas. She will then travel to Wales and speak at a campaign rally at 6 p.m.

Johnson will chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee to discuss the floods.

The Brexit Party will hold a rally at 11 a.m. in central London.

U.K. unemployment data will be released at 9:30 a.m.

The Polls:

An ICM poll of 2,035 voters between Nov. 8-11 found the Conservatives on 39% (+1), Labour 31% (-), Lib Dems 15% (-), Brexit 8% (-1).

BMG’s latest voting intention poll has the Conservatives at 37%, ahead of Labour at 29%, Liberal Democrats at 16%, Brexit Party at 9%.

A Conservative majority is now the most likely result, according to betting markets.

Catching Up:

Labour denounced the Brexit Party’s announcement it won’t stand candidates in the 317 districts as part of a Donald Trump inspired pact to sell-off the U.K. health service to U.S. companies.

Javid sees “no need” to extend Mark Carney’s term as Bank of England governor.

The U.K. economy is struggling to maintain momentum after avoiding recession.

The Markets:

The pound rose after Farage’s announcement on Monday. Sterling was little changed in early trading on Tuesday.

