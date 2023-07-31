(Bloomberg) -- Nigel Farage says he is in discussions with Coutts about keeping his bank account open and is seeking legal costs from the unit of NatWest Group Plc.

The former Brexit campaigner-turned-political pundit said in an interview that a Coutts executive had written to him on Monday saying he could keep his account. Farage says he’s keen to meet.

“I’ve sent back a solicitor’s letter,” he said by phone. “I do want to sit down and have a meeting and discuss this. I also feel my costs on this ought to be met, and I want to find out at the meeting how many other people at Coutts and NatWest this has happened to.”

The dispute over the closure of his account has thrust NatWest, its senior staff and the notion of banker-bashing back into the political spotlight. The bosses of both Coutts and NatWest both stepped down last week.

Farage, who has called for the whole board of NatWest to quit, has vowed to campaign for others who have been “debanked” on questionable grounds.

A spokesperson for Coutts said the bank couldn’t comment on individual customers. The Telegraph reported the news earlier.

