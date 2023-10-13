(Bloomberg) -- Nigel Farage says he has moved his personal banking account to Lloyds Banking Group Plc, the latest milestone in the debanking controversy.

The high profile dispute between the former Brexit campaigner-turned-political pundit and NatWest Group Plc over the closure of his account and his inability to find a new lender, thrust its senior staff and the notion of banker-bashing back into the political spotlight this summer.

NatWest boss Alison Rose ended up stepping down after it emerged she briefed a journalist about the situation.

“I’m pleased that at least one bank isn’t subject to political prejudice,” Farage said by phone, saying he’d been rejected by other lenders over the summer. “Nobody else in Britain will have me.”

A spokesperson for Lloyds said the bank wouldn’t comment on individual customers. Sky News reported the news earlier.

