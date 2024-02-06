(Bloomberg) -- Nigel Farage, the right-wing populist and Brexit campaigner, said he is unlikely to stand as a candidate for his Reform UK party in the general election because he wants to focus on the US presidential vote instead.

“At the moment it’s not my intention,” Farage told Bloomberg in London on Tuesday, when asked about whether he would try again to become a Member of Parliament in the vote expected in the second half of 2024. “We’ve got the American elections, I might have a bit of a role to play there.”

Despite failing seven times to win a Parliament seat, the revelation will likely come as a blow to Reform UK and leader Richard Tice, who has pledged to field candidates across the UK and needs high-profile figures to win votes from the governing Conservative Party. Farage is as big as they come on the right of British politics, having been a key figure in the vote to leave the European Union and now a prominent pundit on upstart news channel GB News.

After Farage’s side won the Brexit referendum, he leveraged his celebrity into appearances at right-wing events in the US as it prepared to elect Donald Trump. Farage has also interviewed Trump on his GB News show.

Support for Reform UK runs at about 10% in recent national polls, making it unlikely it can win a seat. But it can have an out-sized influence on the outcome of the election if it splits the right-wing vote. Many Tory MPs fear that will help the poll-leading Labour Party achieve a large parliamentary majority, and are trying to lure Farage to the Conservatives or to strike a deal that would see Reform UK stand aside in some seats — something Tice has ruled out.

Speculation Farage might be persuaded to jump ship was bolstered when he turned up at the Conservative Party’s annual conference last year. On Tuesday, he was attending the launch of a new right-wing Tory fringe group calling themselves the Popular Conservatives or “PopCon,” which includes ex-premier Liz Truss and former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Any potential future Farage might have with the Tories is all but impossible while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is still leader, meaning any move would be more likely after an election if they lose. On Tuesday, Farage made clear he’s no fan of the Conservative Party in its current form.

But he also backed Tice’s stance in ruling out an election pact with the Tories. “There is no way Reform will do any deals of any kind with this Conservative Party because, frankly, we and many millions of others feel betrayed by them.”

Farage, a former metals trader who gained notoriety as the head of the UK Independence Party, appears to have enjoyed the speculation about his political future. He recently took part in the infamous British reality TV show, “I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here,” to boost his profile further.

Tice, who founded Reform UK with Farage, recently told Bloomberg if Farage returned to campaigning he would bring the party’s poll rating higher and that he had a “big decision to make.” Opting not to stand as a candidate does not preclude Farage from working on Reform UK’s election campaign, though his comment does suggest his focus is shifting to the other side of the Atlantic.

Still, Farage is always a political showman and even after apparently ruling out another bid for Parliament, he couldn’t resist leaving the door open. Asked if he could change his mind, he replied: “Who knows?”

