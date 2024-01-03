(Bloomberg) -- Nigel Farage is still pondering what role he’ll play in the next UK general election, Reform UK leader Richard Tice said, as he promised his party — which was co-founded by the right-wing Brexit figurehead — won’t cut a deal with the ruling Conservatives to stand aside in some seats in the next general election.

Farage is “obviously giving a lot of thought as to the extent of the role that he wants to play in helping Reform UK save Britain,” Tice told reporters in London on Wednesday. “I’m not a poker player, but I know that a good poker player doesn’t show their hand too early. Nigel is the master of political timing.”

What role Farage chooses to play could have a considerable impact on the fortunes of both Reform UK and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives. He’s driven successive Tory leaders to distraction with his brand of firebrand, anti-immigrant and anti-EU populism, and was instrumental in pushing Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron to call the Brexit referendum in 2016.

“I’m very clear, the job at hand is so big to save Britain, the more help that Nigel is able to give in the election campaign, then frankly the better,” Tice said.

While Britain’s first-past-the-post electoral system means Reform UK is unlikely to win any seats in a general election that’s widely expected this year, the party could still damage Tory prospects in constituencies across the country, particularly in areas that voted for Brexit.

Farage’s previous Brexit Party cut a deal with Boris Johnson not to stand in all seats at the last general election to ensure the right-wing vote didn’t fracture enough to allow Labour’s then left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to win. That won’t happen this time, as Tice proclaimed that the major parties had “broken Britain.”

“You’re all responsible, so there’s no special deals,” Tice said. “We stand in every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales.”

While Corbyn’s successor, Keir Starmer, has guided Labour back to the center ground of UK politics, Tice warned against his policies, saying a Labour government would bring a “catastrophic cocktail of economic incompetence and cultural pillage” and that Reform UK wanted to avoid “Starmergeddon.”

Farage’s indecision for now wasn’t the only setback for Tice. When he stood to one side to allow another Reform politician to speak, he stepped into the stream of a projector, which projected the word “destroy” onto him and the word “Brexit” onto the wall next to him, prompting a flurry of activity from the photographers at the press conference, as an aide frantically waved at him to move.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.