(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage won’t stand as a candidate in the U.K. election, and will focus instead on campaigning across the country, as his party fields 600 candidates. His refusal to back Johnson has prompted criticism from other Brexit supporters, who say the strategy could split the anti-EU vote and help Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn win. Polls over the weekend indicated the Conservatives’ lead was narrowing.

The focus in Westminster on Monday is the election of a new speaker of the House of Commons. If the general election produces another hung parliament the role could be crucial -- as it was under John Bercow.

Must Read: U.K. Parliament Set to Elect Replacement to Speaker Bercow

What the Polls Say:Conservatives at 36%, Labour at 28%: Deltapoll/Daily MailConservatives at 39%, Labour 27%: YouGov/Sunday Times PollU.K. Conservatives at 36%, Labour at 28%: Express/ComRes PollConservatives at 42%, Labour at 26%: Observer/Opinium PollConservatives at 36%, Labour 28%: Telegraph/ORB PollCatching Up:Three Anti-Brexit Parties to Announce Cooperation: Sunday TimesU.K. State to Return to 1970s Size Under Election Spending PlansBOE Governor Race Thrown Into Turmoil by December ElectionJohnson’s Top Advisor Faces Issues Raised by WhistleblowerPollster John Curtice examines whether a Remain alliance can work (Times)McDonnell suggests Labour could consider scrapping Heathrow expansion

What Markets Say:Corbyn Scares U.K. Market Hooked on Kindness of Strangers*For more on U.K. markets, subscribe to the Inside U.K. column

Coming Up (local London Time):

Brexit Party presents 600 candidates. Farage speaks at 2:10 p.m.

Election of House of Commons Speaker starts at 2:30 p.m.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, ;Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Flavia Krause-Jackson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.