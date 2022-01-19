Fare Hikes May Be Off the Table in 2022 on NYC Subways, Buses Thanks to State Funding

(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s transit system is looking to delay fare increases for the second consecutive year thanks to better-than-expected state revenue collections, a move intended to bring riders back to its network of subways, buses and commuter rail lines.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will work to postpone a planned 2022 fare hike to next year because of an increase in state funding in Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget, Janno Lieber, the agency’s acting chief executive officer, said Wednesday.

“Thanks to the $336 million bump in state funding for the MTA in the governor’s executive budget that was released yesterday, we are looking at being able to put off any fare increase in 2022,” Lieber said during a state Senate committee hearing on his nomination to head the MTA.

The MTA, the largest transit provider in the U.S., needs ridership to return to pre-pandemic levels to help boost revenue collections after subway usage fell by as much as 90% during the pandemic. Amid the omicron-fueled wave of infections, ridership has been about 50% of pre-pandemic levels on recent weekdays.

Confidence in the system also needs to improve. This past weekend, a woman died after being shoved onto the tracks before an oncoming train at the Times Square subway station. While the number of total major felonies on the subway system decreased in 2021 from prior years, there were 423 assaults between January and November of last year, the most since 1997, according to MTA data.

The MTA tends to raise fares every two years and was set to boost those fees in 2021, but its board postponed the hike to ease the cost for riders.

The agency’s 2022 budget anticipates about $90 million of revenue from a potential increase in July if its board approves it. Yet the strong performance of revenue that’s collected by the state and dedicated to the MTA may help cover the $90 million hole that would be created by skipping a fare hike this year.

“Our forecasts project that there will be a few hundred million dollars more in dedicated revenues than they had forecast in their November plan just three months ago,” Robert Mujica, the state budget director, told reporters on Tuesday. “So that’s positive for the MTA. That’s positive for their bottom line.”

The MTA anticipates it will need to borrow $1.4 billion in 2025 to cover operating costs as federal coronavirus aid will run out by then.

