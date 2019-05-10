(Bloomberg) -- Scores of vehicles ranging from bulldozers to Ford Rangers from a dairy farm owned by Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, will be auctioned at the weekend, according to an advertisement placed in newspapers by Ruby Auctions.

Combine harvesters, tractors, pick-ups and heavy trucks will also be going under the hammer on Saturday at the farm, which is in Mazowe, north of the capital, Harare, Ruby Auctions said.

The farm, called Gushungo Dairy, suffered after contracts to supply milk to state-owned schools dwindled, Cassim Asani, a sales executive for the operations, told Harare-based newspaper NewsDay on May 7.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being ousted Nov. 2017 when the army placed him under house arrest and parliament told him to resign or face impeachment.

