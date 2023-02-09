(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s farm production, ranging from wheat to canola and beef, is poised for another strong year after rains soaked fields, although it’s unlikely to see a repeat of the exceptional outcome in 2022, Rabobank said.

Rain last year, excessive in east coast regions, replenished irrigation supplies and boosted soil moisture, providing a strong base for output, the bank said in a report. The farming industry will probably see good, but not record, prices this year amid elevated costs and a global recession, it said.

Australia is the world’s second-biggest exporting country for wheat, canola and beef. Its importance as a supplier increased even more after Russia’s war in Ukraine and weather disruptions reduced global supplies. A bumper wheat crop helped pull down global prices last year from a record in March.

The return to more normal production levels was highlighted in a separate report by Fitch Solutions Thursday. It expects the wheat crop to decline 18% in 2023-24 from a record 40 million tons a year earlier as La Nina rains end and more neutral conditions take over. Planting takes place from April to June.

Rabobank expects global wheat and corn prices to ease through the middle of the year, as a bumper corn crop is harvested in Brazil and a potential recession cuts demand. In the second half, wheat prices are expected to rise because of reduced Black Sea supplies, while corn continues to ease.

Ukraine is expected to see a 10-20% reduction in winter wheat planting this year, while dryness in Russia makes another record crop unlikely, the bank said. In addition, Australia’s crop will be lower year on year, it said.

Global supplies of canola have improved significantly, with ending stockpiles in Canada, Europe and Australia likely to be more than 70% higher than a year earlier by the middle of 2023, easing a global oilseed crunch, the bank said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.