(Bloomberg) -- Faroe Petroleum Plc said its value far surpasses a bid by DNO ASA, citing an independent assessment in a last-ditch effort to persuade shareholders to reject the hostile offer just hours before the deadline.

A report prepared by Gaffney, Cline & Associates Inc. concludes that the U.K. oil company is worth $879 million to $1.076 billion, exceeding the $723 million valuation implied by DNO’s offer of 152 pence a share, Faroe said Wednesday. It’s a response to repeated criticism from DNO, which is seeking full control after amassing a 30 percent stake.

Shareholders have an initial deadline of 1 p.m. London time to accept the offer from Oslo-based DNO, which last week called for an independent valuation assessment as it urged investors to take into account the recent slump in oil prices when considering its bid.

The two companies have engaged in a heated war of words over the past few months, which kicked off after DNO had to abandon an effort to get seats on Faroe’s board. In criticizing Faroe’s corporate-governance culture, share performance, operational abilities and deal-making, DNO hasn’t endeared itself to the company’s management, which again advised investors to snub the bid on Wednesday.

“GCA’s independent valuation clearly supports our view that DNO’s offer substantially undervalues Faroe,” Chairman John Bentley said in a statement.

Faroe said the report assessed the value of its assets as of Sept. 30, but accounted for the decline in oil prices since then. It also reflected the results of the Brasse East exploration well off Norway -- announced Wednesday -- which found no hydrocarbons.

