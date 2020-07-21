(Bloomberg) -- Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc. is returning to an obscure corner of the asset-backed securities market at a painful moment for restaurants.

The fast-food chain, known for roast beef sandwiches, is essentially mortgaging almost all its assets by selling bonds known as whole-business securitizations. Securities like these, sold by restaurants, were flagged by bond graders early in the pandemic. The asset-backed notes allow higher-risk businesses to borrow with investment-grade ratings on their debt, and some of these companies are performing relatively well in the economic downturn.

“The current favorable market conditions present an opportunity for our company to refinance and extend the terms of existing debt,” a spokesperson for Arby’s operator Inspire Brands Inc. said in an email. Inspire runs other restaurants including Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic Restaurants, and is owned by private equity firm Roark Capital Group.

Whole-business securitizations issued by restaurant chains were flagged by rating companies early in the pandemic, as the new coronavirus caused Americans to shy away from indoor dining in favor of takeout and delivery. Such securities issued by Roark-owned restaurant operator Focus Brands have been placed on review for potential downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.

Arby’s is returning to the ABS market to refinance whole-business securitization notes it sold in 2015. Those securities are now trading at around 101.4 cents on the dollar. S&P Global rated the prior securities BBB-, the lowest investment-grade rating.

S&P gave the two classes of new bonds a preliminary rating of BBB- as well, citing the brand’s staying power and cash flow projections that indicate the business would be able to cover its debt obligations. The legal status of the assets would also insulate them against any default, according to a report dated Monday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.