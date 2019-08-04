(Bloomberg) -- “Hobbs & Shaw,” a spinoff from Universal Pictures’ successful “Fast & Furious” film series, got off to a slow start with North American fans, while still giving the studio one of its biggest openings of the year.

Officially titled “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” the film featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, brought in $60.8 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. Analysts were forecasting around $65 million, while the studio was expecting about $60 million.

Key Insights

Forecasts had been coming down, based on lower-than-projected ticket presales. Box Office Pro, for instance, previously expected $89 million. But even the reduced total represented the biggest opening of the summer for a movie not made by box-office leader Walt Disney Co.

International markets play an outsize role for the “Fast & Furious” films -- they accounted for almost 82% of the last movie’s global take. And with a production budget estimated at $200 million, the studio division of Comcast Corp. will be counting on strong foreign sales.

Johnson and Statham, veterans of the series, are joined by new additions Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby and Eiza Gonzalez, 18 years after debut of the first film in the “Fast & Furious” series. The movies have generated more than $5 billion in global box-office sales.

A strong summer led by Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4” has helped theaters come back from a slow start to the year. Cinemark Holdings Inc., a leading theater operator, said on Friday that second-quarter sales grew 7.7%.

The only Universal weekend debut to top “Hobbs & Shaw” was “Us” with $71.1 million in March.

Get More

