‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff Struggles to Gain Speed in Cinema Debut
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- “Hobbs & Shaw,” a spinoff from Universal Pictures’ successful “Fast & Furious” film series, got off to a slow start with North American fans, while still giving the studio one of its biggest openings of the year.
- Officially titled “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” the film featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, brought in $60.8 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. Analysts were forecasting around $65 million, while the studio was expecting about $60 million.
Key Insights
- Forecasts had been coming down, based on lower-than-projected ticket presales. Box Office Pro, for instance, previously expected $89 million. But even the reduced total represented the biggest opening of the summer for a movie not made by box-office leader Walt Disney Co.
- International markets play an outsize role for the “Fast & Furious” films -- they accounted for almost 82% of the last movie’s global take. And with a production budget estimated at $200 million, the studio division of Comcast Corp. will be counting on strong foreign sales.
- Johnson and Statham, veterans of the series, are joined by new additions Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby and Eiza Gonzalez, 18 years after debut of the first film in the “Fast & Furious” series. The movies have generated more than $5 billion in global box-office sales.
- A strong summer led by Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4” has helped theaters come back from a slow start to the year. Cinemark Holdings Inc., a leading theater operator, said on Friday that second-quarter sales grew 7.7%.
- The only Universal weekend debut to top “Hobbs & Shaw” was “Us” with $71.1 million in March.
Get More
