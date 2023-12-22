(Bloomberg) -- A Slim Jim car stolen outside Los Angeles was found on Friday near Chicago, where owner Conagra Brands Inc. is headquartered.

The custom Nissan Z worth about $115,000 was discovered in a trailer at a parking lot in the suburb of Hillside, according to the company. The vehicle was located days after Conagra launched a social media campaign titled #FindFastMeat — a reference to how the vehicle is known by fans.

The orange car, which has a Slim Jim holder for on-the-go snacking and a snack dispenser in the glove box stocked with the meat sticks, went missing when it was being moved from a location in Los Angeles to Orlando, Florida, for a World Wrestling Entertainment video shoot.

Conagra, which said the police was still gathering details, said the vehicle was still partially wrapped in Slim Jim graphics. The interior appeared untouched, according to a statement Friday. A representative of Hillside police confirmed they recovered the car.

“Many have questioned if this was planned,” Conagra spokeswoman Lanie Friedman said. “I can tell you with 100 percent assurance that this was indeed a stolen car and we are very happy to get it back!”

Vehicle theft in Los Angeles rose nearly 1% this year and is up 8.5% since 2021, according to Los Angeles Police Department statistics through Dec. 9. The problem is much bigger in the city of Chicago, where incidents are up 39% this year through Dec. 17 and 179% from 2021 levels.

--With assistance from John Gittelsohn.

