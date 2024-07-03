(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will loosen restrictions on hiring foreign live-in caregivers, as a historically low birthrate leaves seniors struggling to find long-term support.

The government will amend rules so that those aged 80 and above with long-term medical histories or disabilities will no longer need functionality assessments before they hire a foreign helper, Deputy Labor Minister Wang An-pang told lawmakers, the official Central News Agency reported. The restriction revisions will be made in September, benefiting roughly 55,000 people.

Taiwan is one of the world’s fastest-aging societies, with births last year slumping to a record low. As of March, Taiwan had 910,000 people aged over 80, 41.7% of whom were disabled in some way, according to data cited at the same legislative hearing.

There is debate about whether to completely remove the Barthel Index assessment of a person’s functionality. But Wang said there are only 210,000 overseas live-in caregivers in Taiwan, suggesting waiting until there are more caregivers before further easing restrictions.

Taiwan last year eliminated the Barthel Index functionality assessment for certain people, including those with mild dementia or under long-term care for over six months. Some 32,000 individuals benefited from the change.

