After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s economists now expect moves of 50 basis points at both its May and June policy meetings

It’s official: investors reckon that central banks are behind the curve on battling inflation -- and that value stocks provide the best hedge against rising prices

Argentina is resuming negotiations this week with a wealthy group of nations known as the Paris Club over $2 billion in outstanding debt as a grace period ends

A work stoppage at one of Canada’s largest railways stretched into a second day, snarling shipments of grains and fertilizer and lifting fears of a broader economic impact if the labor dispute isn’t resolved quickly

Brazil’s central bank recognizes the challenging scenario for the convergence of inflation to its target, according to the minutes to its March 15-16 meeting published on Tuesday

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure to ease the cost-of-living crisis in the Spring Statement on Wednesday. Data this morning confirmed he may have more space to act, with perhaps room for as much as 10 billion pounds of giveaways Still, problems are looming down the road. The cost to the Treasury of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program reached the highest on record last month, as interest rate increases put the program further along its transition from a fiscal boost to a drain on the budget

China’s government said it will step up policy support for the economy and capital market

Asian countries may start exporting inflation to the world if consumer prices catch up with rising energy costs

