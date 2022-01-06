(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • Federal Reserve officials said a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster interest-rate increases
    • The Fed is leaving behind its gradualist approach from the past decade to keep a high-inflation and a near-full-employment economy from overheating
    • Bloomberg Economics flags the risk of six Fed hikes this year and another three in 2023
    • Fed officials also began debating how to approach shrinking its over $8-trillion stockpile of bonds in its policy-normalization campaign
  • No one should be in any doubt that the European Central Bank stands ready to act if the inflation outlook strengthens, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks
  • More U.K. businesses than ever before are worried about inflation, and a record number are planning to increase their own prices
  • Turkey’s central bank revived its bond-buying for the first time in more than a year in an attempt to drive down surging borrowing costs
  • The ups and downs of Saudi Arabia’s $447-billion foreign currency reserves has become more about dividends than crude prices
  • Russia and its allies pledged to send troops to help Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev quell protests that have led the central bank to temporarily halt financial market operations
  • The Bank of Japan will likely discuss the possible ditching of a long-held view that price risks are mainly on the downward side at a policy meeting this month
  • China’s property tax could be another casualty of the slump in the housing market
