Federal Reserve officials said a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster interest-rate increases The Fed is leaving behind its gradualist approach from the past decade to keep a high-inflation and a near-full-employment economy from overheating Bloomberg Economics flags the risk of six Fed hikes this year and another three in 2023 Fed officials also began debating how to approach shrinking its over $8-trillion stockpile of bonds in its policy-normalization campaign

No one should be in any doubt that the European Central Bank stands ready to act if the inflation outlook strengthens, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks

More U.K. businesses than ever before are worried about inflation, and a record number are planning to increase their own prices

Turkey’s central bank revived its bond-buying for the first time in more than a year in an attempt to drive down surging borrowing costs

The ups and downs of Saudi Arabia’s $447-billion foreign currency reserves has become more about dividends than crude prices

Russia and its allies pledged to send troops to help Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev quell protests that have led the central bank to temporarily halt financial market operations

The Bank of Japan will likely discuss the possible ditching of a long-held view that price risks are mainly on the downward side at a policy meeting this month

China’s property tax could be another casualty of the slump in the housing market

