9h ago
Faster Fed Taper, Global Growth Pickup, PBOC on Outlook: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should move to taper its asset purchases if employment keeps gaining strongly and proceed with scaling-back faster than in past episodes
- The latest nowcast readings from Bloomberg Economics show the world economy poised for a marked acceleration, writes Bjorn Van Roye, with the delta outbreak the main risk to the outlook
- China’s central bank said inflation pressures in the economy are “controllable,” while flagging risks to the growth outlook. Those risks appear to be building in the second half of the year
- The number of seats being offered by airline carriers in China dropped the most since early in the Covid-19 pandemic
- The threat of a major disruption in U.S. government spending escalated sharply as Democrats signaled they’d force Republicans into a showdown. Meantime, the U.S. Senate moved closer to passing a $550 billion infrastructure package after a drawn-out debate
- Indonesia will gradually ease restrictions in several cities, including the capital, as it sets out a roadmap for life with coronavirus
- For the first time in decades, the American worker is finally in command when it comes time to talk money
- An epochal new report from the world’s top climate scientists warns that the planet will warm by 1.5° Celsius in the next two decades without drastic moves to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution
