Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting were open to removing policy support at a faster pace to keep inflation in check, while revisions to the Fed’s preferred price gauge suggest inflation has been running hotter than realized, building the case for a faster taper, Bloomberg Economics says

Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats won the right to nominate the successor to Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann as part of their coalition accord with the Greens and Free Democrats, according to people familiar with the deal

Spain’s economic revival may be stronger than the growth numbers show

The Riksbank’s first hint about a possible interest-rate hike is likely to be revealed this week in an outlook confirming the Swedish central bank as still one of the most dovish among advanced economies

France is shunning snap lockdown measures to preserve the country’s standout economic recovery

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits plunged last week to a level not seen since 1969, which if sustained would mark a milestone in the labor market’s uneven recovery

As expected, the Bank of Korea hiked the policy interest rate for the second time this year, and also signaled more hikes ahead

Britons are taking longer overseas vacations as coronavirus travel curbs are relaxed

Lower shipping volumes and rising prices are weighing on global trade ahead of the peak holiday season, according to the Bloomberg Trade Tracker China’s increasingly extreme Covid Zero policies on seafarers and vessels are prolonging the supply chain crisis

