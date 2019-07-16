(Bloomberg) -- The continued growth of China’s finance sector and the strong expansion of IT helped soften the economic slowdown in the second quarter and offset a muted performance from the manufacturing and tertiary sectors.

Output from finance increased 7.6% from a year earlier, a step higher from the previous three-month period, the statistics bureau said Tuesday. Information technology growth slowed to 20.1%, the lowest in two years but still well above the 6.2% expansion in overall gross domestic product.

The sector breakdowns were released in a report on Tuesday, following the announcement of the main data on Monday. Overall GDP slowed slightly from the first quarter, but the data also showed a surprisingly strong expansion in retail sales and industrial output in June.

Services, which makes up more than half of output, maintained steady 7% growth, while primary industry expanded 3.3% and secondary industry, which contains manufacturing and construction, slowed to 5.6%.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kari Lindberg in Hong Kong at klindberg13@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fion Li at fli59@bloomberg.net, ;Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, James Mayger, Sharon Chen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.