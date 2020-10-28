(Bloomberg) -- Fastly Inc., a cloud-technology provider, forecast sales that met analyst expectations but the company also projected more losses.

The San Francisco-based company said it will lose 8 cents to 12 cents a share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $80 million to $84 million. Wall Street was looking for a loss of 2 cents a share and sales of $82.3 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fastly stock rose about 1% in extended trading, after closing at $71.61 in New York earlier on Wednesday.

The company surprised Wall Street about two weeks ago by cutting its revenue forecast for the third quarter and noting that its largest customer, Chinese internet giant ByteDance Ltd., was spending less on its services.

San Francisco-based Fastly runs a content delivery network that pushes data quickly around the internet so businesses can help consumers shop online or watch videos on TikTok and other apps and websites. Its shares have soared this year, but when the company cut its outlook on Oct. 15, the plummeted 27%. It’s is still up more than threefold since January.

