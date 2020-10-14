(Bloomberg) -- Fastly Inc. plummeted in post-market trading after reporting preliminary third-quarter revenue that came in below analysts’ projections, raising concerns about growth for other software peers.

The stock slumped 28% in late trading Wednesday after the cloud platform provider said revenue for the period will be in the range of $70 million to $71 million, compared with its previous guidance of at least $73.5 million. Analysts were estimating sales of at least $74.2 million.

An exchange-traded fund that tracks cloud computing stocks fell 2% in extended trading.

Fastly has been among the biggest pandemic winners this year on the stock market, with its shares gaining more than 500% as a result of increased internet traffic due to stay-at-home measures.

Content delivery networks use a tech distribution platform to push speedy internet content in front of consumers whether they’re buying cases of beer on Shopify, or loading videos on TikTok.

Investors willing to pay increasingly higher prices for many software stocks relative to future sales expectations in order to gain exposure to tech stocks have been bidding up rapidly growing software stocks this year.

Fastly’s stock slide Wednesday created a ripple effect for cloud software-related companies. Akamai Technologies Inc., Datadog Inc. and Cloudflare Inc. were among some of the biggest decliners, all falling more than 3%.

“The current global environment has in some ways fueled our business, but has also created areas of uncertainty,” CEO Joshua Bixby said in a statement. “While our preliminary third-quarter results reflect the challenges of a usage-based model, we believe the fundamentals of Fastly’s business remain strong, as does demand for our platform.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.