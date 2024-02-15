(Bloomberg) -- The shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City that killed one person and wounded 22 appeared to stem from a dispute among several people and has no link to terrorism or extremism, police said.

Three people were taken into custody, two of them juveniles, and several firearms were recovered, Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press briefing Thursday. The ages of the victims range from 8 to 47, with half of them being under age 16.

The victim who died was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular radio DJ who hosted a local Tejano music show, according to the station, KKFI 90.1 FM.

The shooting near the end of the Kansas City Chief’s celebration on Wednesday occurred near Union Station, a railway station converted into an entertainment center in the Missouri city. More than 800 law enforcement personnel were on hand to handle the crowds, and several assisted in apprehending the suspects, officials said.

The shots rang out minutes after the Chiefs players vowed to go for a third-straight championship. Video from news channels showed hundreds of people fleeing an open space as shots rang out.

“We have a plan for a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said at the briefing. “We have parades all the time. I don’t think they’ll end. Certainly we recognize the public safety challenges at issue.”

The violence in Kansas City is the latest sports celebration in the US to be marred by gun violence. A shooting wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets’ NBA championship, and gunfire erupted at a parking lot near the Texas Rangers’ World Series championship parade in November.

