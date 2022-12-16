(Bloomberg) -- The rate of fatal work injuries rose to the highest level in five years in the US in 2021, while deaths among Black and Hispanic workers reached an all-time high, according to new data published on Friday.

The US registered 3.6 work-related deaths for every 100,000 workers in 2021, the Labor Department said. About 5,200 Americans died on the job last year, an 8.9% increase from 2020.

Black and Hispanic workers were especially susceptible to fatal injuries. Deaths among African Americans rose by more than one-fifth to an all-time high, and there was also a sharp increase among Latino workers. Together, those groups accounted for more than one-third of all workplace deaths in 2021.

Incidents involving transportation and material-moving accounted for the biggest share of fatal injuries, roughly 40% of the total. The rate of workplace deaths in that category climbed by almost one-fifth to a record high.

Fatal incidents also increased from the previous year among roofers, aircraft pilots and flight engineers, and iron and steel workers.

