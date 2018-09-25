Fate of $28 Billion U.S. Nuclear Project Is Down to ‘Game of Chicken’

(Bloomberg) -- The fate of the only nuclear power plant under construction in the U.S. has come down to last-minute brinkmanship.

Southern Co. and one of its minority partners in the troubled $28 billion Vogtle project are squaring off ahead of a Tuesday-afternoon deadline. Oglethorpe Power Corp., which holds a 30 percent stake, has said it would continue with the effort to build two new reactors in Georgia if costs were capped -- a condition Southern rejected. A “no” from Oglethorpe would kill the project, Southern said late Monday.

“It appears that something like a game of chicken could be under way,” said Paul Patterson, an analyst for Glenrock Associates LLC.

The Vogtle project -- which has been beset with delays and cost overruns -- is critical to the U.S. nuclear industry. Existing reactors are struggling to compete with cheap natural gas and renewable energy, and efforts to build new ones have all but dried up. Cost overruns forced Scana Corp. to abandon a half-built project in South Carolina last year, leaving Southern and its partners as the only companies left building reactors in the U.S.

Shares of Atlanta-based Southern slid as much as 2.1 percent to $42.93, the lowest intraday level in more than three months. They were trading at $43 at 12:08 p.m. in New York.

Southern’s Georgia Power utility disclosed in August that costs had increased by another $2.3 billion for the entire project. The forecast price tag is currently almost double the original estimate. The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and Dalton Utilities, the other minority partners, have already agreed to go forward.

Tuesday Deadline

Oglethorpe has a deadline of 5 p.m. New York time Tuesday to decide whether it’s on board, according to a Georgia Power statement. The time was extended from Monday. Oglethorpe said in its own release earlier that it had granted conditional approval contingent on measures being enacted to control costs.

“We are hopeful that the Southern Company will agree with a proposal to protect our rural energy consumers in Georgia who should not be responsible for excessive future increases in the costs of this project,” Oglethorpe Chief Executive Officer Mike Smith said in a statement.

Oglethorpe predicated its support on several cost-control options. One caps the project at its current budget -- including the latest $2.3 billion budget increase -- plus an additional $800 million contingency.

“Oglethorpe Power has asked for an extension and demanded concessions to avoid obligations that it undertook when it became an owner of the project,” according to the Georgia Power statement. “All of the remaining co-owners have agreed to the extension in order to allow Oglethorpe Power more time to consider its vote.”

Oglethorpe rebutted that statement Tuesday:

“Let the record show that Oglethorpe Power is far from being obstructionist to the project as evidenced by the fact we would be willing to shoulder our burden of the $2.3 billion overrun, which includes an $800 million contingency,” the statement said. “In fact, we have offered Georgia Power and its parent, Southern Company, several options to help us protect rural members. One such option includes an additional $800 million contingency of which we would pay our fair share, but no more.”

Federal Threat

Last week, the U.S. Energy Department warned Southern’s partners against pulling out of the project, saying it would prompt the government to demand repayment of about $5.6 billion in federal loans. The agency said in a letter that the new plant is a “linchpin in the all-of-the-above energy strategy required to sustain our nation’s economic strength and energy independence.”

Costs for Vogtle have ballooned from an initial budget of about $14.1 billion, with Southern responsible about $6.1 billion. Southern owns just under 46 percent, while Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia has about 23 percent and Dalton Utilities owns 1.6 percent.

Southern assumed responsibility for managing its construction of the project near Augusta, Georgia, after contractor Westinghouse Electric Co. went bankrupt last year, largely because of rising bills for both the Georgia reactors and the scuttled Scana project it was also building.

Pressure Builds

Pressure to abandon the reactors has been building. A Florida utility is suing to get out of a contract to buy electricity from the plant. Georgia lawmakers, meanwhile, called last week for a price cap on the project.

I also call upon Oglethorpe Power Company to reconsider its decision before walking away from from 7,000 GA jobs. Our low carbon-free electric rates allow us to remain competitive in this economic development environment, one of the many reasons GA has been named... (2/3)

— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) September 25, 2018

However, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, a Republican, has lobbied in support of the new plant, saying it would provide economic benefits and carbon-free electricity.

“I also call upon Oglethorpe Power Company to reconsider its decision before walking away from 7,000 GA jobs,” he wrote on Twitter, calling the Vogtle plant “a critical infrastructure and economic development project.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Mark Chediak in San Francisco at mchediak@bloomberg.net;Margaret Newkirk in Atlanta at mnewkirk@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Ryan at jryan173@bloomberg.net, Margot Habiby

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.