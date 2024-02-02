Feb 2, 2024
Fatih Karahan Is Being Considered to Replace Erkan as Turkish Central Bank Governor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish Central Bank’s Deputy Governor Fatih Karahan is being considered to replace Hafize Gaye Erkan as new governor following her resignation, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.
The central bank was not immediately available for comment.
Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan Resigns (2)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
