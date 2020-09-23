(Bloomberg) -- Top executives, activists and policy makers gather Wednesday for the third annual Bloomberg Equality Summit. The virtual event focuses on the inequality laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, the unrest in U.S. cities over the spate of killings of Black people by police officers, and the persistent economic and social disparities based on gender and disability.

The conference kicked off this morning with a discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, who explains why Covid-19 has hit minority populations so hard. He is followed by corporate leaders such as Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Dow Inc. CEO Jim Fitterling, as well as top executives from companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Cisco Systems Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will also speak.

Fauci Says Covid Sickens Minorities, Essential Workers (7:21 AM)

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, highlighted how Covid-19 disproportionately sickens people of color, and said they must be strongly represented in the race to find a vaccine.Fauci, who heads the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that people of color often hold essential jobs that don’t allow them to work from home. At the same time, they have higher prevalence of conditions including diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

It’s a toxic combination that’s translated into higher Covid-19 hospitalization rates than the population at large, according to Fauci.

“There’s almost a double whammy on the minority populations,” he said.

Fauci called the pandemic the biggest challenge he has seen in the four decades he’s been in his post, rivaled only by the HIV/AIDs crisis. He also said it’s “aspirational” to get all Americans vaccinated by April of next year, it’s more likely to happen toward the middle to the end of April of next year.

Clinton Decries Rush to Fill Ginsburg’s Seat (7:37 A.M.)

