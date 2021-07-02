(Bloomberg) --

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease official, said he doesn’t expect another nationwide spike of Covid-19 cases despite the spread of delta variant.

President Joe Biden hosted a large, in-person event at the White House on Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, building up to a weekend billed by his administration as a celebration of “independence” from Covid-19. About two-thirds of adults in the U.S. have had at least one vaccine dose, enough for him to plan a victory tour even though he’s shy of his 70% target by July 4.

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are considering a ban on spectators at the July 23 opening ceremony, Nikkei reported. The Chinese province of Guangdong, a manufacturing hub, has seen no new Covid-19 cases for the past 10 days.

J&J Vaccine Batch Cleared by FDA (4:30 p.m. NY)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized another batch of the main ingredient for Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine for use after a safety review, the drug regulator said on Friday.

The drug substance was produced at an Emergent BioSolutions Inc. plant in Baltimore. A past mix-up at the Bayview facility, which had been producing two vaccines, triggered a sprawling safety review.

Brazil Probes Alleged Negligence in Vaccine Case (4:26 p.m. NY)

Brazil’s prosecutor general office has requested the country’s top court to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for possible negligence in the handling of corruption allegations related to the purchase of vaccines from India.

Separately, at least 26,000 expired doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were used in Brazil, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported, citing Health Ministry data.

Fauci Doesn’t Expect Nationwide Case Spike (3:00 p.m. NY)

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease official, said he doesn’t expect another nationwide spike of Covid cases over the delta variant given that a “substantial proportion” of the U.S. population has been vaccinated.

He reiterated his warning that places with low level of vaccinations will see a spike in cases, resulting in “two types of America,” according to his interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” which will air fully on Sunday.

Illinois Cases More Than Double in Two Weeks (2:30 p.m. NY)

Illinois’s weekly cases jumped to 2,120, more than double the 928 recorded two weeks earlier, according to state health department data. Deaths declined to 54 in the last week, compared to 66 reported on June 25.

While almost 72% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose and more than 56% are fully vaccinated, the state is struggling in some spots.

The department on Monday reported 85 teens and adult staff at a central Illinois summer youth camp last month tested positive for Covid-19, leaving one unvaccinated young adult hospitalized. The camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required indoors, and only a handful of campers and staff got the vaccine even though all were eligible, according to the department.

South Africa Reports Record Cases in Third Wave (1:14 p.m. NY)

South Africa’s new cases surged to a record as a third wave of infections rips through the nation. Cases rose by 24,270 on Friday, surpassing second-wave peak of 21,980.

Biden Touts Achievement Against Virus (12:40 p.m. NY)

President Joe Biden toasted the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series victory at the White House, saying the return of championship celebrations at the White House marks a “national achievement” in the fight against the coronavirus.

The president hosted the large, in-person event even though the country fell short of his goal of having at least 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one vaccine shot before the July 4 holiday.

China Province Sees Zero New Cases for Ten Days (12:03 p.m. NY)

The southern Chinese province Guangdong, a manufacturing hub, has seen no new Covid-19 cases for the past 10 days. A working group of the state council has departed the province, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Olympics Weighs No Fans For Opening Event: Nikkei (11:34 a.m. NY)

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are considering a ban on spectators at the July 23 opening ceremony, Nikkei reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier, the Sankei newspaper reported that the government is planning to extend strong virus measures that are in place in Tokyo and its 3 neighboring prefectures by about a month, covering the entire duration of the Olympic games scheduled to end Aug. 8.

England Hospitalizations Rose 25% in a Week (11:32 a.m. NY)

Hospitalizations with Covid-19 virus reached 1,611 people in England, up 25% from a week ago. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said some “extra precautions” could still be required even after the July 19 date previously marked as the end of the country’s Covid restrictions.

