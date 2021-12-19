(Bloomberg) -- An effective shutdown of the U.S. likely won’t be necessary as Covid-19 surges again, though hospitals will be tested by the expected rush of cases from the omicron variant, according to President Biden’s top medical adviser.

“I don’t foresee the kind of lockdowns that we’ve seen before but I certainly see the potential for stress on our hospital system,” Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Stresses on the medical system will be particularly acute in regions of the country with low levels of vaccination, Fauci said in a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He urged the public to get vaccines and boosters, noting that about 50 million people are eligible to be vaccinated and aren’t.

Fauci said on CNN that while the administration had envisioned variants would arise, the extent of mutations of omicron wasn’t anticipated.

“It seems to be overtaking all the other variants including delta, with a doubling time of about two to three days,” he said on ABC. “This is really something to be reckoned with.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.