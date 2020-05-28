(Bloomberg) -- The top U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, urged both Republicans and Democrats to be cautious about holding in-person political conventions this summer.

During a CNN interview Wednesday, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said officials should “reserve judgment” for now and said he would have “significant reservations” if coronavirus cases weren’t declining in Milwaukee and Charlotte, North Carolina, the sites of the Democratic and Republican gatherings in late August.

The remarks came as President Donald Trump has been publicly pressuring North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to commit to allowing a large number of delegates, media and party officials to gather for the Republican National Convention. Democrats are exploring options to hold their convention virtually.

Coming up:

David Crosby, Sheryl Crow and Jimmy Buffett, among other musicians, will perform at a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden campaign tonight.

The District of Columbia, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Indiana have primaries scheduled for June 2.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.