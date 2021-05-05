(Bloomberg) -- New U.S. guidance for children at summer camps is “stringent,” Anthony Fauci, the top White House medical adviser, said Wednesday, suggesting the rules may be loosened as new data comes in.

“I wouldn’t call them excessive, Savannah, but they certainly are conservative,” Fauci said in an interview with NBC News’s Savannah Guthrie, referring to new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance dictating children outdoors at summer camp wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I think what you’re going to start to see is really in real time continually reevaluating that for its practicality, because you’re right, people look at that and say, ‘Isn’t that being a little too far right now?’” Fauci said.

Fauci added that while the rules look “a bit strict, a bit stringent,” the CDC would be reevaluating the guidance.

The guidance issued last week by the CDC called for both children and adults at summer camps to wear masks at all times -- even outdoors, and even by vaccinated adults -- unless they were eating or swimming. The rules also called for campers to remain three feet apart from one another, and discouraged the sharing of toys, games, and books.

Dimitri Christakis, an epidemiologist and the editor-in-chief of JAMA Pediatrics, called the rules “unfairly draconian” in an interview with New York magazine.

“Keeping children masked for activities like baseball and tennis is ridiculous,” he said.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the guidance was designed “to make it possible for these kids to be able to have as normal of a summer as possible.”

“If people are playing tennis and they’re far away, we can say their masks can come off,” she said in an interview with CNN. “But if they’re crowded on a soccer field, they’re on top of each other, they’re heavily breathing, we don’t really think that’s a good idea right now. These are kids who likely will not be vaccinated.”

The CDC has seen “a lot of outbreaks associated with youth sports,” she added.

