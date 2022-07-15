Fauci Says He Still Shakes Hands With Some of His Close Contacts

(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Fauci says he hasn’t given up on shaking hands with some of his closest contacts despite the relentless spread of Covid-19.

The chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden said in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday that he doesn’t mind shaking hands with people that he sees everyday, but he will opt for a fist bump or no physical contact with those he sees infrequently.

Biden has employed a mix of handshakes and fist bumps during a trip to the Middle East this week. White House aides had urged him to avoid shaking the hands of foreign leaders, a precaution they said was meant to protect him from Covid-19.

“If you are in a situation where you do not know the status of an individual, you should do what you can to avoid contact that might be spreading infection,” Fauci said in the interview.

At the same time, Fauci said he wasn’t advocating for people to avoid all contact.

“I don’t want to be on record saying you shouldn’t be shaking hands,” he said. “That becomes a sound bite that gets out of control.”

Fauci, 81, contracted Covid in June despite being fully vaccinated and twice-boosted. Biden, 79, has also received two booster shots.

