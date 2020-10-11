47m ago
Fauci Says He Was Taken Out of Context in Trump Campaign Ad: CNN
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says he was taken out of context in a new campaign advertisement that touts President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports.
- “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” Fauci in a statement provided to CNN when asked if he agreed to be featured in the ad.
- The contentious advertisement was released by the Trump campaign last week, after the president was discharged from the hospital after being treated for complications from the coronavirus.
- The ad includes a clip of an interview with Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying, “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”
- Fauci told CNN, “In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate.”
- CNN reported that the 30-second spot is airing in Michigan, and touts Trump’s newly-acquired personal experience with the virus. The Trump campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment by the network.
