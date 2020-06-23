(Bloomberg) -- It’s too soon to tell whether a jump in coronavirus infections among young people is holding down the overall mortality rate from Covid-19, a top U.S. health official said on Tuesday.

“It’s too early to make that link,” Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, said at a Congressional hearing.

Data in recent weeks show new cases of the coronavirus are climbing even as the rate of deaths has remained relatively stable. That’s perplexed some health experts. In some states, more people under the age of 50 are falling ill than earlier in the outbreak. While that could be playing a part in keeping down the number of deaths, Fauci said he was reserving judgment.

“Deaths always lag considerably behind cases,” Fauci said, pointing out that it took time for mortality to fall in New York City as the overall number of cases started to diminish.

