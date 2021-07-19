Fauci Says U.S. Is ‘Pleading’ With People to Get Shots as Delta Spreads

(Bloomberg) -- Top U.S. infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said that the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing a significant increase in infections and that the Biden administration is “practically pleading” with people to get vaccinated.

Fauci said in an interview on Bloomberg Television that delta is much more capable of spreading from person to person than earlier variants, while stressing that vaccines can protect people from clinically significant disease.

Areas with higher levels of vaccinated people are seeing fewer new cases than places where smaller numbers of people have been immunized, Fauci said.

