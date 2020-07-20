Fauci to Throw Out First Pitch on Opening Day for Nationals

(Bloomberg) -- The Washington Nationals said Anthony Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on opening day for the reigning World Series champions.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, made sports headlines in June when he said it would be “very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.” That brought criticism from President Donald Trump, and later Fauci tried to walk back his comments.

Last year, Billie Cook, a veteran of the 101st Airborne Division who served two tours in Vietnam, threw the first pitch.

While the selection of Fauci might be a surprise, there’s no surprise in who will start on July 23 for the Nationals. That honor belongs to Max Scherzer.

