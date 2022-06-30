(Bloomberg) -- A number of faults have been discovered in a fleet of Australian vessels gifted to Pacific nations under a A$2.1 billion ($1.45 billion) initiative, complicating relations at a time when Canberra is trying to build up good will in the region.

Under Australia’s Pacific Maritime Support Program, the government is working to provide 22 Guardian-class patrol boats to partners in the region, to help assist in naval operations and maritime surveillance. At least five of the vessels have already been supplied to the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Palau.

However in a statement from Australia’s Department of Defence, the government said there were a number of problems with the vessels, including a newly-discovered fault found in the boats’ exhaust system.

Among the other issues discovered over the past year-and-a-half are cracking in the coupling between the engine and the gearbox, and ventilation issues in the sick bays. According to the Guardian Australia, among the faults was the potential for carbon monoxide to leak into part of the vessel.

The Defence department said in its statement that Pacific nations would have to decide individually whether or not to continue using the boats.

“Austal and Defence representatives soon will travel to Pacific Island nations to assess all vessels and work with Pacific island countries on temporary rectification measures ahead of a longer-term solution,” the department said in a statement.

The maintenance difficulties come at a bad time for Australia, when it is attempting to build closer ties with Pacific nations in the wake of a push by Beijing to grow its presence in the region. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has made three trips to the Pacific to meet with regional leaders since she was sworn in as the country’s top diplomat in late May.

